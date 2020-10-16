Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics which reactivate the mutant tumor suppressor protein, p53. The Company’s lead drug candidate, APR-246, a first-in-class small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies. Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. BidaskClub raised Aprea Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a hold rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Shares of NASDAQ APRE opened at $25.83 on Tuesday. Aprea Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $19.02 and a fifty-two week high of $53.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.22. The firm has a market cap of $547.26 million and a PE ratio of -3.61.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.18). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Aprea Therapeutics news, insider Ventures Iv L.P. 5Am sold 175,000 shares of Aprea Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $4,427,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 111,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after acquiring an additional 26,163 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 123.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 14,886 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 8,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 604,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,438,000 after acquiring an additional 335,926 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel anticancer compounds that reactivate the tumor suppressor protein, p53. The company's lead drug candidate APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies.

