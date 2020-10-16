Aravive Inc to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.42) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:ARAV)

Aravive Inc (NASDAQ:ARAV) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Aravive in a report released on Monday, October 12th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Aravive’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Aravive in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Aravive in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aravive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Aravive from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Aravive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Aravive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.58.

Shares of ARAV stock opened at $5.03 on Wednesday. Aravive has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $15.62. The company has a market capitalization of $80.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.05.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARAV. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aravive in the second quarter worth $87,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Aravive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aravive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aravive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aravive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aravive Company Profile

Aravive, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Its lead candidate is AVB-S6-500, a soluble Fc-fusion protein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer, and pancreatic cancer.

