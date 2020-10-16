Arca Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.51

Arca Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ABIO) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.51 and traded as low as $4.10. Arca Biopharma shares last traded at $4.16, with a volume of 327,261 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $25.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.69 and a 200 day moving average of $5.52.

Arca Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.58) by $1.85.

In other news, Chairman Robert E. Conway acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.77 per share, for a total transaction of $47,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 11,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,972.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

About Arca Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO)

ARCA biopharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company applying a precision medicine approach to developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate, Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), is an investigational, pharmacologically unique beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is in the development for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in certain patients who also have heart failure (HF).

