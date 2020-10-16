Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) SVP Sells $1,078,289.74 in Stock

Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 21,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $1,078,289.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 242,533 shares in the company, valued at $11,898,668.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of ADM opened at $49.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.96. The stock has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.90. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $50.03.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.34. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $16.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADM. ValuEngine cut Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Stephens began coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 153.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 8,863 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 47,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 11,974 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $927,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

