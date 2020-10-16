Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ARCE. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Arco Platform from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arco Platform from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arco Platform from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Arco Platform from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.80.

ARCE stock opened at $37.23 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.00 and its 200-day moving average is $45.19. The company has a market cap of $796.57 million, a P/E ratio of -137.89 and a beta of 0.79. Arco Platform has a twelve month low of $29.09 and a twelve month high of $59.49.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09). Arco Platform had a negative net margin of 7.27% and a positive return on equity of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $43.78 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Arco Platform will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCE. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Arco Platform during the 1st quarter worth about $40,440,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,697,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,719,000 after acquiring an additional 487,746 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 151.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 472,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,539,000 after acquiring an additional 284,457 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Arco Platform in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,121,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 2,967.2% in the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 207,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after acquiring an additional 200,402 shares in the last quarter.

About Arco Platform

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

