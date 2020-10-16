Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) had its price target lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $88.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

ARNA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.46.

Shares of ARNA opened at $81.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.10 and a 200-day moving average of $61.73. The company has a current ratio of 28.75, a quick ratio of 28.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $32.95 and a 52 week high of $86.58.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.42. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 31.14% and a negative net margin of 5,727.22%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.24) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Amit Munshi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $3,505,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,048,275. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tina Susan Nova sold 17,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $1,175,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,701.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,300 shares of company stock worth $10,080,562 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARNA. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $6,925,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 745,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,323,000 after purchasing an additional 46,124 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 46,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 7,409 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 364,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,317,000 after purchasing an additional 75,276 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $232,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

