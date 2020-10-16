Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Price Target Increased to $4.25 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from $3.50 to $4.25 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ARNGF has been the subject of several other reports. Laurentian reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.25 price objective on shares of Argonaut Gold in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Argonaut Gold from $3.25 to $4.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Laurentian Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $6.25 price objective on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Argonaut Gold in a report on Sunday, July 5th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners began coverage on Argonaut Gold in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Argonaut Gold currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.80.

Get Argonaut Gold alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ARNGF opened at $2.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.66. Argonaut Gold has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $2.63.

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities in North America. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds interests in the producing El Castillo and San Agustin mines located in Durango, Mexico; and the producing La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Argonaut Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argonaut Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.