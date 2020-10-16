Argus Increases Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Price Target to $52.00

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) had its target price increased by Argus from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fastenal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fastenal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.36.

Shares of FAST stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.39. The company had a trading volume of 108,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,492,563. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.12. Fastenal has a one year low of $26.72 and a one year high of $49.86. The firm has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 4.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 27th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 72.46%.

In other news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $61,912.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rita J. Heise sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $192,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,724 shares of company stock worth $4,473,812. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 314.4% during the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

