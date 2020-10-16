Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ATZAF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Aritzia from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Aritzia from $21.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. CIBC lifted their price target on Aritzia from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Aritzia from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Aritzia from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Aritzia presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.92.

ATZAF traded up $1.57 on Thursday, hitting $16.42. 4,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,078. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.80. Aritzia has a 12 month low of $6.45 and a 12 month high of $19.76.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a design house and fashion retailer of women's apparel and accessories. The company designs and sells blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, denim, leggings, sweatshirts, bodysuits, puffers, jumpsuits, and intimates; and accessories, including hats, scarves, bags and pouches, socks and tights, belts, iPhone cases, and gloves.

