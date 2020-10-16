Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) (ETR:AT1) Given a €7.70 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €7.70 ($9.06) price target on Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) (ETR:AT1) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AT1. Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Nord/LB set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. UBS Group set a €5.20 ($6.12) target price on Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.30 ($7.41) target price on Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €6.45 ($7.59).

ETR AT1 traded up €0.04 ($0.05) during trading on Thursday, reaching €4.52 ($5.32). 5,280,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,550,000. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.31, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €4.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €4.90. Aroundtown SA has a 1 year low of €2.88 ($3.39) and a 1 year high of €8.88 ($10.45).

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

