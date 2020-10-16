Arweave Hits One Day Trading Volume of $6.83 Million (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. Arweave has a market cap of $111.39 million and $6.83 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for about $3.34 or 0.00029383 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Arweave has traded down 18.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Arweave alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00039033 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006155 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $545.20 or 0.04802758 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00031337 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00046001 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

AR is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org

Arweave Coin Trading

Arweave can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arweave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arweave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.