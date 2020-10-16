Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

ASHTY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Ashtead Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ashtead Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASHTY traded down $1.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $153.65. 1,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,139. Ashtead Group has a fifty-two week low of $53.33 and a fifty-two week high of $156.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.64.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter. Ashtead Group had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ashtead Group will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $1.69 dividend. This is a positive change from Ashtead Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.71%.

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

