ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) Shares Gap Up to $1.91

ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.91, but opened at $3.51. ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR shares last traded at $2.22, with a volume of 312,817 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASLN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR in a report on Tuesday, July 14th.

The stock has a market cap of $61.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.69.

ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Analysts forecast that ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN)

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for prevalent cancers. It targets diseases that are prevalent in Asia, and orphan indications in the United States and Europe. The company's lead program, varlitinib, is a reversible small molecule pan-human epidermal growth factor receptor, or pan-HER, inhibitor that targets the human epidermal growth factor receptors HER1, HER2, and HER4.

