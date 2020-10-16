ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €375.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €375.00 ($441.18) target price on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ASML. Goldman Sachs Group set a €382.00 ($449.41) price target on shares of ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a €340.00 ($400.00) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €375.00 ($441.18) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €350.00 ($411.76) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €325.00 ($382.35) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €341.29 ($401.51).

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.