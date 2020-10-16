ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €405.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €405.00 ($476.47) target price on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €382.00 ($449.41) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €350.00 ($411.76) target price on shares of ASML and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €408.00 ($480.00) target price on shares of ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a €340.00 ($400.00) target price on shares of ASML and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €375.00 ($441.18) target price on shares of ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €341.29 ($401.51).

