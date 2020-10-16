ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Given Neutral Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub raised ASML from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASML from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ASML from $300.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $383.60.

ASML traded up $4.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $391.37. 16,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,374. The stock has a market cap of $162.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.18, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $372.49 and a 200 day moving average of $344.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ASML has a 52 week low of $191.25 and a 52 week high of $409.11.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. ASML had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 22.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ASML will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be issued a $1.4095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.27. This represents a yield of 0.6%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.99%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in ASML by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in ASML in the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ASML by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,050,000 after purchasing an additional 13,209 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in ASML in the 1st quarter worth $2,669,000. 18.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

