ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ASML. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ASML from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ASML from $300.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASML from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ASML from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $383.60.

Shares of ASML stock traded up $4.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $391.37. 16,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,374. ASML has a 1 year low of $191.25 and a 1 year high of $409.11. The company has a market capitalization of $162.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $372.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $344.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. ASML had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ASML will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be paid a $1.4095 dividend. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.27. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.99%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 34.1% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 6.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 17.4% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 150.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 3.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.21% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

