ASOS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASOS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASOS Plc is an online fashion destination. It offers branded and own-branded product lines, including womenswear and menswear, footwear, accessories, jewelry and beauty and grooming products primarily through its Website, asos.com. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Australia, the United States, Russia and China. ASOS Plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Get ASOS PLC/ADR alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating on shares of ASOS PLC/ADR in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ASOS PLC/ADR in a report on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of ASOS PLC/ADR in a report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine downgraded ASOS PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of ASOS PLC/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASOMY opened at $60.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. ASOS PLC/ADR has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $71.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.05 and a beta of 4.00.

ASOS PLC/ADR Company Profile

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASOS PLC/ADR (ASOMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.