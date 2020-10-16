ASOS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of ASOS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ASOS PLC/ADR in a research report on Monday, September 14th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of ASOS PLC/ADR in a report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of ASOS PLC/ADR in a report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine downgraded ASOS PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of ASOS PLC/ADR in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASOMY traded down $2.06 on Thursday, hitting $60.44. 2,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,716. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.34 and its 200 day moving average is $45.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 159.05 and a beta of 4.00. ASOS PLC/ADR has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $71.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.83.

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

