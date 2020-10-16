ASOS Plc (ASC.L) (LON:ASC) Given a GBX 5,900 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

ASOS Plc (ASC.L) (LON:ASC) has been assigned a GBX 5,900 ($77.08) target price by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ASC. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 5,100 ($66.63) target price on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,300 ($69.24) target price on ASOS Plc (ASC.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) target price on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) target price on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,807 ($62.80).

ASC opened at GBX 4,630 ($60.49) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5,049.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,530.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.82, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.13. ASOS Plc has a one year low of GBX 975.20 ($12.74) and a one year high of GBX 5,548 ($72.48).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

