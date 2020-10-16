ASOS Plc (ASC.L) (LON:ASC) Given Neutral Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their neutral rating on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) (LON:ASC) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a GBX 4,825 ($63.04) price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ASC. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 5,100 ($66.63) price objective on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price objective on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 5,200 ($67.94) price objective on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) price objective on ASOS Plc (ASC.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on ASOS Plc (ASC.L) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 4,807 ($62.80).

Get ASOS Plc (ASC.L) alerts:

Shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) stock traded up GBX 120 ($1.57) on Thursday, hitting GBX 4,764 ($62.24). 354,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,678. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 87.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5,049.49 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,530.26. ASOS Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 975.20 ($12.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,548 ($72.48).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Plc (ASC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS Plc (ASC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.