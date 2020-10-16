ASOS Plc (ASC.L) (LON:ASC) Price Target Increased to GBX 5,900 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

ASOS Plc (ASC.L) (LON:ASC) had its price target lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 5,700 ($74.47) to GBX 5,900 ($77.08) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ASC has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 4,825 ($63.04) target price on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,300 ($69.24) price target on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price target on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price target on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 4,807 ($62.80).

LON:ASC traded up GBX 120 ($1.57) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 4,764 ($62.24). The company had a trading volume of 354,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,678. ASOS Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 975.20 ($12.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,548 ($72.48). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5,049.49 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,530.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion and a PE ratio of 87.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.82.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

