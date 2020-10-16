AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.00.

AZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oddo Bhf raised AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 16.5% in the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 341,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,717,000 after acquiring an additional 10,385 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 157.3% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co grew its position in AstraZeneca by 24.7% in the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 7,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. 16.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZN stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.30. 62,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,149,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.39. AstraZeneca has a one year low of $36.15 and a one year high of $64.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.50.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 37.72%. The firm had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

