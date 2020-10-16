AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.75 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AstroNova, Inc. provides data visualization technologies. The company designs, manufactures, distributes and services products which acquire, store, analyze and present data in multiple formats. The Product Identification segment offers hardware and software products and associated consumables. Test and Measurement segment includes suite of products and services which acquire and record electronic signal data from local and networked sensors. Its brand includes QuickLabel(R). AstroNova, Inc., formerly known as Astro-Med, Inc., is based in WEST WARWICK, United States. “

Shares of ALOT traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.05. The stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.99. The firm has a market cap of $54.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.41. AstroNova has a twelve month low of $5.29 and a twelve month high of $16.98.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The business services provider reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.06. AstroNova had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. Analysts forecast that AstroNova will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its holdings in AstroNova by 2.0% during the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 126,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 9.7% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 6.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 53,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 41.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,828 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 26.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 23,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.18% of the company’s stock.

About AstroNova

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

