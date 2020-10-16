Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) Coverage Initiated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Athira Pharma in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Athira Pharma in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Get Athira Pharma alerts:

Athira Pharma stock opened at $18.22 on Tuesday. Athira Pharma has a 52 week low of $15.79 and a 52 week high of $20.42.

In other news, Director Joseph Edelman acquired 1,058,824 shares of Athira Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $18,000,008.00.

About Athira Pharma

There is no company description available for Athira Pharma Inc

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Athira Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athira Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.