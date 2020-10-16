Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Athira Pharma in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ ATHA opened at $18.22 on Tuesday. Athira Pharma has a 52-week low of $15.79 and a 52-week high of $20.42.

In related news, Director Joseph Edelman acquired 1,058,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $18,000,008.00.

Athira Pharma Company Profile

There is no company description available for Athira Pharma Inc

