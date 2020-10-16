Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock.

ATHA stock opened at $18.22 on Tuesday. Athira Pharma has a 12-month low of $15.79 and a 12-month high of $20.42.

In other news, Director Joseph Edelman acquired 1,058,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000,008.00.

