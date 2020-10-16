Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Director Sells $335,000.00 in Stock

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Director William J. Flynn sold 5,000 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $335,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,979 shares in the company, valued at $4,152,593. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:AAWW opened at $67.10 on Friday. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.97 and a 1 year high of $69.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.47 and a 200-day moving average of $45.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.59.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $2.64. Atlas Air Worldwide had a negative net margin of 8.66% and a positive return on equity of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $825.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Atlas Air Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAWW. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on AAWW shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Atlas Air Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.40.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.