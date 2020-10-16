Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Director Sells $335,000.00 in Stock

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Director William J. Flynn sold 5,000 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $335,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,979 shares in the company, valued at $4,152,593. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ:AAWW opened at $67.10 on Friday. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.97 and a 1 year high of $69.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.47 and a 200-day moving average of $45.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.59.
Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $2.64. Atlas Air Worldwide had a negative net margin of 8.66% and a positive return on equity of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $825.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Atlas Air Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have commented on AAWW shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Atlas Air Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.40.
About Atlas Air Worldwide
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.
