ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Receives “Sell” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their sell rating on shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group downgraded shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.00.

OTCMKTS ATLKY traded down $1.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.12 and a 200 day moving average of $41.74. ATLAS COPCO AB/S has a one year low of $25.39 and a one year high of $49.43.

ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. ATLAS COPCO AB/S had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 15.23%. Research analysts expect that ATLAS COPCO AB/S will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ATLAS COPCO AB/S

Atlas Copco AB, through its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions worldwide. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions for use in manufacturing, oil and gas, and process industries.

