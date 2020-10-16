AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,069 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,129 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in AT&T by 10.4% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter valued at $65,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 212.3% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 844.0% in the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp downgraded AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.56.

AT&T stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.38. 317,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,184,980. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $195.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

