Auroracoin Price Tops $0.0446 on Major Exchanges (AUR)

Auroracoin (CURRENCY:AUR) traded 20.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 16th. One Auroracoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0446 or 0.00000393 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Auroracoin has traded 21.1% lower against the US dollar. Auroracoin has a total market capitalization of $805,443.97 and approximately $132.00 worth of Auroracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11,347.23 or 0.99985542 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00048057 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005050 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001329 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000617 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00138597 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00025223 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Auroracoin Coin Profile

Auroracoin Coin Profile

Auroracoin (AUR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 24th, 2014. Auroracoin's total supply is 18,078,320 coins. Auroracoin's official Twitter account is @officialAUR and its Facebook page is accessible here. Auroracoin's official message board is auroraspjall.is. The official website for Auroracoin is auroracoin.is. The Reddit community for Auroracoin is /r/auroracoin and the currency's Github account can be viewed here

Auroracoin Coin Trading

Auroracoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auroracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auroracoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Auroracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

