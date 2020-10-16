Austin Engineering Limited (ANG.AX) (ASX:ANG) Insider Purchases A$20,156.24 in Stock

Austin Engineering Limited (ANG.AX) (ASX:ANG) insider David Singleton acquired 133,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.15 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of A$20,156.24 ($14,397.31).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.20, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is A$0.13.
Austin Engineering Limited (ANG.AX) Company Profile
