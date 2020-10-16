Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $155.67.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADP. Citigroup reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen lowered Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ ADP traded up $2.16 on Friday, reaching $149.55. The company had a trading volume of 13,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,397,336. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $103.11 and a 1-year high of $182.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.90 and its 200-day moving average is $141.59.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 46.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.49%.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total value of $7,147,538.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,913,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 28,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 15,650.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

