Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) Rating Lowered to Neutral at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avenue Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th.

Shares of ATXI stock opened at $3.91 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.30. The stock has a market cap of $65.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 0.22. Avenue Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.67 and a twelve month high of $12.34.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). On average, analysts expect that Avenue Therapeutics will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avenue Therapeutics news, CFO Joseph Walter Vazzano sold 3,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $46,579.20. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Avenue Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Avenue Therapeutics by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Avenue Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $302,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Avenue Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Avenue Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 15.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avenue Therapeutics

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.

