AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Cut to Hold at Panmure Gordon

Panmure Gordon cut shares of AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of AVEVA Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of AVEVF opened at $61.40 on Tuesday. AVEVA Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.20 and a fifty-two week high of $68.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.12.

AVEVA Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software for process and hybrid industries in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It provides solutions covering various aspects of the asset life cycle, including conceptual modeling and 3D design, process simulation, optimization, and manufacturing operations management.

