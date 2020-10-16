Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.40.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVID shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Avid Technology from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Avid Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Avid Technology from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on Avid Technology from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVID. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Avid Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 11,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Avid Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avid Technology stock remained flat at $$8.85 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 305 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,398. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.37. Avid Technology has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $9.66. The company has a market capitalization of $388.98 million, a P/E ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 1.12.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $79.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.43 million. On average, research analysts predict that Avid Technology will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

