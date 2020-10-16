Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) Short Interest Update

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 539,500 shares, a decline of 78.3% from the September 15th total of 2,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AVGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Aegis dropped their target price on shares of Avinger from $1.40 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avinger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Avinger alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avinger stock. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 568,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. Avinger makes up about 0.1% of Sabby Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Sabby Management LLC owned about 1.93% of Avinger at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avinger stock opened at $0.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.40. The company has a market cap of $25.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Avinger has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $1.63.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.47 million during the quarter. Avinger had a negative return on equity of 283.92% and a negative net margin of 225.26%. On average, analysts expect that Avinger will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Avinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.