AXA (EPA:CS) Given a €27.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on AXA (EPA:CS) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Barclays set a €25.50 ($30.00) target price on AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.50 ($28.82) price target on AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.44 ($26.40) price target on AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €23.00 ($27.06).

CS traded down €0.72 ($0.85) on Thursday, hitting €15.19 ($17.87). 14,119,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,520,000. The company has a 50 day moving average of €16.58 and a 200-day moving average of €17.47. AXA has a 12-month low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a 12-month high of €27.69 ($32.58).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

