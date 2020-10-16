B. Riley Lowers IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Price Target to $18.00

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) had its target price decreased by B. Riley from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
IMAX has been the subject of several other research reports. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of IMAX from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $14.50 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of IMAX in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of IMAX from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of IMAX from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, B. Riley Securities lowered their price target on shares of IMAX from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.85.
IMAX opened at $11.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.96 million, a PE ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.73. IMAX has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $22.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.17.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in IMAX by 73.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 16,201 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in IMAX by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,070,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in IMAX by 44.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 41,265 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in IMAX by 6.6% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in IMAX by 4.0% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 30,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.
IMAX Company Profile
IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in digital and film-based motion picture technologies worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and equipment.
