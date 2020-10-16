B. Riley Lowers IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Price Target to $18.00

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) had its target price decreased by B. Riley from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

IMAX has been the subject of several other research reports. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of IMAX from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $14.50 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of IMAX in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of IMAX from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of IMAX from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, B. Riley Securities lowered their price target on shares of IMAX from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.85.

IMAX opened at $11.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.96 million, a PE ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.73. IMAX has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $22.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.17.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.08. IMAX had a negative net margin of 18.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 91.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IMAX will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in IMAX by 73.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 16,201 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in IMAX by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,070,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in IMAX by 44.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 41,265 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in IMAX by 6.6% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in IMAX by 4.0% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 30,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in digital and film-based motion picture technologies worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and equipment.

