B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Given a C$10.00 Price Target at Pi Financial

Pi Financial set a C$10.00 price objective on B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BTO. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. TD Securities upped their target price on B2Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank upped their target price on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Eight Capital upped their target price on B2Gold from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of BTO stock traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$9.30. 2,678,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,976,839. B2Gold has a 1 year low of C$3.12 and a 1 year high of C$9.99. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion and a PE ratio of 22.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.78.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$612.79 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.5288602 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were given a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. This is a positive change from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

In other news, Director Robert Gayton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.65, for a total transaction of C$43,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,578,625. Also, Senior Officer Dennis Stansbury sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.62, for a total value of C$2,586,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,995,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$25,821,718.58. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 504,632 shares of company stock worth $4,498,333.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for gold deposits in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, and Namibia. The company primarily holds 80% interest in the Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in the Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; the Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 100% interest in the El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

