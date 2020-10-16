Baader Bank Analysts Give PUMA SE (PUM.F) (ETR:PUM) a €90.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on PUMA SE (PUM.F) (ETR:PUM) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of PUM opened at €79.30 ($93.29) on Tuesday. PUMA SE has a twelve month low of €40.00 ($47.06) and a twelve month high of €84.30 ($99.18). The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 208.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €74.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is €66.04.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

