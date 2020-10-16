Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

BKR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.80.

Shares of BKR stock opened at $13.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.72. The company has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.85, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.67. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $25.99.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 46.03%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli bought 71,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $1,006,403.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 287,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,053,795.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 12.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

