Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BBVA. Redburn Partners downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.25.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12 month low of $2.49 and a 12 month high of $5.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.10. The company has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truehand Inc bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the second quarter worth $30,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 40.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the second quarter valued at $38,000. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company provides current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; deals in securities; manages pension funds; and foreclosed real estate assets.

