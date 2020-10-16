Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $206.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “As a leading provider of a cloud-based communications platform, Bandwidth benefits from cost-effective operations. The company has inked a deal to acquire Voxbone, an international enterprise cloud communications leader. The transaction complements Bandwidth’s product portfolio and enables it to offer a unified software platform. The CPaaS segment is considered to be a key long-term growth driver. It is the only API platform provider that owns a Tier 1 network with superior network capacity with a usage-based revenue model. However, the company operates in a highly competitive market. Escalated R&D investments weigh on Bandwidth’s margins. The adverse economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is likely to erode the top line. It faces concentration risks as revenues are generated from a limited number of enterprise customers.”

Get Bandwidth alerts:

BAND has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Bandwidth from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Bandwidth from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities raised their price target on Bandwidth from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Bandwidth from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Bandwidth from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $180.25.

Shares of NASDAQ BAND traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $186.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,456. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.12 and a beta of 0.76. Bandwidth has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $198.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 11.85 and a quick ratio of 11.85.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $76.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.44 million. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 9.21%. Equities analysts expect that Bandwidth will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $88,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,354 shares in the company, valued at $949,210.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas A. Suriano sold 234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total value of $41,160.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,883.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,234 shares of company stock valued at $213,106. Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 69.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bandwidth by 9.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 86,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 7,674 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Bandwidth during the first quarter valued at $494,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bandwidth by 22.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,341,000 after acquiring an additional 48,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Bandwidth by 16.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,051,000 after acquiring an additional 16,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

See Also: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bandwidth (BAND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.