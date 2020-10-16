Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BZUN. 86 Research started coverage on shares of Baozun in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baozun from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Baozun from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.58.

NASDAQ BZUN opened at $34.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.17. Baozun has a twelve month low of $22.19 and a twelve month high of $47.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 47.78, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.88.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.95. Baozun had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Baozun will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Baozun by 3.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baozun by 95.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Baozun by 96.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baozun by 1.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 58,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Baozun by 10.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. 71.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Baozun

Baozun Inc provides brand e-commerce service to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, sale of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

