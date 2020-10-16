Barclays Increases Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target to $320.00

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $310.00 to $320.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SPOT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Spotify from $185.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Spotify from $185.00 to $357.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Spotify in a report on Friday, July 10th. Guggenheim raised shares of Spotify from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Spotify to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spotify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.37.

NYSE:SPOT opened at $261.55 on Wednesday. Spotify has a 12-month low of $109.18 and a 12-month high of $299.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a PE ratio of -82.51 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $249.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.69.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($1.42). Spotify had a negative return on equity of 15.49% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Spotify will post -3.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Spotify by 21.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Spotify by 65.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Spotify by 0.5% in the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 10,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Spotify by 4.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Spotify by 700.0% in the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 56.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spotify Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

