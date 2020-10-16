Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for KAZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:KZMYY)

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of KAZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of KAZ Minerals from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KAZ Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS KZMYY opened at $3.62 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.08. KAZ Minerals has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $3.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.10.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. KAZ Minerals’s payout ratio is 6.90%.

About KAZ Minerals

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Aktogay and Bozshakol open pit copper mines in the east region and Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and in the east region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold mine in Kyrgyzstan.

