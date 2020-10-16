Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Barings BDC, Inc. is an externally managed business development company which primarily makes debt investments in middle market companies. The company is primarily managed by Barings, LLC, a premier global asset manager. Barings BDC Inc., formerly known as TRIANGLE CAPITAL CORPORATION, is based in Charlotte, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BBDC. ValuEngine cut Barings BDC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Barings BDC from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Raymond James upgraded Barings BDC from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Barings BDC from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.04.

Shares of Barings BDC stock opened at $8.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.49 million, a P/E ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 0.57. Barings BDC has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $10.59. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.61.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.52 million. Barings BDC had a negative net margin of 57.90% and a positive return on equity of 5.58%. As a group, research analysts expect that Barings BDC will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.90%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.92%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBDC. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 7,514 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 4.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 281,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 12,667 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 11.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 858.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 33,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 30,169 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.81% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

