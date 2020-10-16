Barratt Developments’ (BTDPY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BTDPY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barratt Developments from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Bank of America cut Barratt Developments from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.00.

BTDPY traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.41. 1,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,170. Barratt Developments has a twelve month low of $8.13 and a twelve month high of $23.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.34.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

