Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CSFB reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Basf in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Basf in a report on Thursday, October 8th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Basf in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Main First Bank raised Basf from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Basf from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Basf presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of BASFY stock opened at $15.36 on Monday. Basf has a 52-week low of $10.29 and a 52-week high of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.10. The company has a market capitalization of $56.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter. Basf had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.85%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Basf will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

